Women’s Day: Free entrance to Fort Santiago and more

MANILA: The Intramuros Administration (IA) is waiving the entrance fee to all its sites for women and girls on March 8 to mark the 2024 International Women's Day (IWD). On top of the popular Fort Santiago, visitors will have free access to Casa Manila Museum, Baluarte de San Diego, and the Museo de Intramuros. The initiative is in partnership with the Philippine Commission on Women as the country celebrates the 2024 National Women's Month, with the theme 'Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan Patutunayan!' (Equal Society in the New Philippines: Recognize Women's Capabilities!). The IA will also host the Weave Your Way mini weaving workshop by Hibla on March 16 and 17 at Museo de Intramuros and the cultural show "Dalaw at Sayaw" (Visit and Dance) at Fort Santiago on March 3, 10, 17 and 24. March is observed as National Women's Month based on the annual United Nation-designated IWD every March 8. In the Philippines, it has become a celebration of women's accomplishments and a platform to promote gender equallity through activities that align with local and international accords, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the Philippine Plan for Gender-Responsive Development (1995-2025), the Framework Plan for Women, and the Sustainable Development Goals, among others. Apart from Intramuros, the National Museum of the Philippines, also in Manila, is dedicating a special lane for women thrice this month: - Girls and teens aged 7-19 (March 13) - Senior citizens (March 20) - Mothers, solo-parents, and women aged 20-59 (March 27) The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is likewise waiving its hazard assessment report processing fee for all women stakeholders throughout March. Meanwhile, all commuters will get free bus rides from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to Cubao, Quezon City, and vice versa on March 6, 13 and 20.