Knicks Triumph Over Spurs to Secure Historic NBA Championship

New york: The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the finals on Saturday to win the championship series 4-1, capturing their first NBA title since 1973. This victory marks the Knicks' third championship in franchise history, ending a 53-year title drought and igniting celebrations across New York.

According to Philippines News Agency, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with a game-high 45 points and contributed three assists, spearheading another comeback in San Antonio. Josh Hart supported the effort with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges added 14 points to the scoreboard. OG Anunoby also played a crucial role, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

For the Spurs, rookie Dylan Harper emerged as a key player, scoring 25 points off the bench. Victor Wembanyama contributed significantly with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks, while Julian Champagnie added 14 points. San Antonio initially led the game, finishing the first quarter ahead 23-13 and maintaining a 42-37 lead at halftime. They extended this advantage to double digits in the third quarter, entering the fourth with a 72-65 lead.

However, New York rallied behind Brunson's leadership, tying the game with a layup midway through the fourth quarter and seizing the lead from the free-throw line. Despite Karl-Anthony Towns fouling out late in the game, Mitchell Robinson's crucial offensive rebound in the final minute set the stage for Anunoby to secure the win at the free-throw line.

US President Donald Trump congratulated the Knicks on Truth Social, lauding team owner Jim Dolan and the Knicks' playoff run. Trump expressed admiration for the team's performance, particularly highlighting Brunson's emergence as a "superstar" and acknowledging the contributions of Towns, Anunoby, and Robinson.