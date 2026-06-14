PNP Calls for Cyber Defense Review After Senate and House Websites Compromised

Manila: The Philippine National Police (PNP) has urged all government agencies to conduct a comprehensive check of their digital defenses following a cyberattack that defaced the official websites of the Senate of the Philippines and House of Representatives. PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the incident highlights the need for stronger cyber defenses and closer coordination among agencies tasked with protecting government digital infrastructure.

According to Philippines News Agency, the House of Representatives' website was reportedly defaced on Saturday, days after a similar cyberattack targeted the Senate website. A group of hackers claimed responsibility and said the attack was a protest against government corruption. On June 11, Senate hacker "Nullsec Philippines" posted that 'every peso lost to corruption is a meal taken from a family, a classroom left unfinished, and a future denied.' 'The Filipino people entrusted you with power, responsibility, and the duty to serve the nation -- not personal interests, political dynasties, or corrupt,' the group said in a Facebook post.

Nartatez said the PNP's Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) has been instructed to work closely with the House's information technology and cybersecurity personnel as part of the ongoing investigation. He said criminal charges will be pursued against individuals found responsible under applicable cybercrime laws. 'I have directed the ACG to immediately coordinate with the House of Representatives and other relevant agencies to determine the source, method, and extent of the website defacement. We will pursue a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are identified and held accountable,' he added.

Nartatez said protecting government networks requires a whole-of-government effort that combines preventive measures, rapid response capabilities, and sustained coordination among concerned agencies.