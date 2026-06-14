P107-M Worth of Illegal Drugs Seized, 120 Arrested in Nationwide Operations

Authorities: Authorities confiscated PHP107.76 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 120 suspects in nationwide operations conducted June 4 to 11.

According to Philippines News Agency, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isagani Nerez stated in a news release that 78 operations were carried out across the country during this period. These operations were executed through coordinated efforts involving PDEA Regional Offices, Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Groups, city and municipal police stations, as well as Regional Special Enforcement and Intelligence Units from all regions of the country.

Of those arrested, 72 individuals were identified as drug pushers, while eight were alleged drug den operators. All suspects are set to face charges under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The operations led to the seizure of 14,164.73 grams of shabu, 7,795.20 grams of marijuana kush, 755.62 grams of marijuana dried leaves, 8,355 marijuana plants, 10 marijuana cartridges, 185 ecstasy tablets, 50 ml of ecstasy in liquid form, and 1.00 gram of cocaine. The confiscated items are currently in government custody for forensic examination and will be presented as evidence in upcoming court proceedings, PDEA reported.