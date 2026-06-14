Easterlies to Bring Rains Across PH

Manila: Most parts of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers on Sunday due to localized thunderstorms and the prevailing easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. According to Philippines News Agency, in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, continue to affect Mindanao and the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas. Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. Moderate to at times heavy rains may trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas. The Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also caused by the easterlies. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have generally fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showe rs or thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms. PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms may still cause flash floods or landslides in affected localities. The weather bureau said daytime temperatures are expected to remain warm, with humid conditions likely to prevail across much of the country. Meanwhile, PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Winds across the country will be light to moderate, while coastal waters will remain slight to moderate, making sea travel generally favorable. However, mariners and small fishing vessels are advised to remain alert for thunderstorms that may develop suddenly over coastal and inland waters.