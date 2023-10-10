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Car Sales Surge by 6.5% in February Amid Improved Supply

March 18, 2026

Manila: Vehicle sales in the Philippines saw a 6.5 percent increase month-on-month in February 2026, attributed to improved supply, according to data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufactu…

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DOT Advances Mountain-Based Tourism in Northern Samar

February 5, 2026

Northern samar: The Department of Tourism (DOT) has strengthened local emergency preparedness and improved safety standards in mountain and nature-based tourism areas in Northern Samar through the distribution of start-up

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