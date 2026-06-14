Gilas Boys Overcome Thailand to Clinch SEABA U18 Qualifiers Title

Candon city: Gilas Pilipinas Youth passed its toughest test of the tournament with flying colors, fending off host Thailand, 85-70, to capture the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers crown at Chankapoh Gym in Krabi on Sunday. After steamrolling their opponents in the group stage by an average margin of 62 points, the young Filipinos finally found themselves in a dogfight against the Thais energized by the home crowd and determined to pull off an upset. The victory secured for Gilas Youth a ticket to the next stage of the continental competition.

According to Philippines News Agency, Thailand stayed within striking distance throughout the first three quarters and even forced a 55-all deadlock with just over two minutes remaining in the third period. But when the pressure mounted, the young Gilas showed its composure. The Nationals responded with a decisive 13-4 run spanning the final minutes of the third quarter and the start of the fourth to put some separation from the pesky Thailand squad, 68-59, with over six minutes left.

The young Filipinos further pulled away with six unanswered points for a 78-63 lead with 1:35 left to play. Gilas stretched the lead to as much as 16 points after a Patrick Pasinos triple made it 81-65 with 57 seconds left, effectively putting the championship beyond reach. Joaquin Tovera spearheaded the attack with 21 points and was later named Most Valuable Player after anchoring the Philippines' unbeaten run. Pasinos and Ethan Aguas added 13 points apiece, while Kenji Morales provided a crucial lift, tallying 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

The title capped a dominant campaign for the Filipinos, who entered the championship game unbeaten and fresh from a 130-54 demolition of Malaysia in the semifinals. Gilas routed Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand in pool play, often turning games into lopsided affairs behind suffocating defense and balanced scoring.