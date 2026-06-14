UAAP Calls for ‘Truthful’ Probe on Ateneo Players’ Deaths

Candon city: The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) said on Sunday that it is keenly following the investigation into the drowning in Dipaculao, Aurora of Ateneo de Manila University players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili. In a statement, the collegiate league said it hopes for a quick yet truthful outcome of the probes so it can also take its own actions.

According to Philippines News Agency, the UAAP will fully take into account the findings of the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the Commission on Higher Education, and the concerned member school, as only limited details have been officially confirmed. The UAAP urges all concerned agencies to conduct a speedy and thorough investigation in order to put all speculations to rest.

The league added that all findings will serve as the basis for representatives from the seven other member schools to conduct a "full and fair review" of the drowning incident. "Rest assured that the UAAP will enforce sanctions in cases where there are breaches of established protocols, laws, and regulations, provided these sanctions are established through due process and in accordance with governance and disciplinary procedures," the league said.

If needed, the UAAP said it will "revise existing rules and policies to further strengthen accountability, enhance student-athlete welfare, and uphold the highest standards of safety, and promote and expand access to protective measures, mental health resources, and support services for student-athletes, coaches, and staff, while sustaining programs that foster camaraderie and communal well-being."

In a press conference on Wednesday, UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag clarified that the league cannot hand a preventive suspension on Blue Eagles coach-on-leave Tab Baldwin since the tragedy on June 8 took place during the offseason.

Meanwhile, with the team still grieving the loss of Baterbonia and Adili, Ateneo has decided to withdraw participation from the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup. "Upon continuous discussions and as confirmed with the university's athletic director, Emmanuel Fernandez, it was deemed appropriate to grant their request out of compassion following the tragic incident," FilOil EcoOil Sports, the main organizer of the tune-up tournament, said in a statement.

The Blue Eagles were supposed to face the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers on Tuesday night. In the process, Ateneo's lone game in the preseason, a 72-52 blowout against Adamson on June 6, was scratched off.