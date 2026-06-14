Korea Triumphs at AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup in Candon City

Candon city: Korea captured the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women's Volleyball Cup title after prevailing over Chinese Taipei, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, in the finals late Sunday night at Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

According to Philippines News Agency, Sohwi Kang delivered 14 points while Hyunsoo Na and Yunju Jeong added 12 and 11 points, respectively for world No. 31 Korea. The Koreans also beat the Taiwanese in pool play on Friday, 25-19, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-12.

Kang expressed her satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, "I'm really happy we were able to have this very meaningful and valuable result today." She noted that team confidence was low during a recent challenging period in the FIVB's top annual competition, Volleyball Nations League (VNL). "We were losing many games in the VNL. We felt the value of the victories in the AVC every time we won," she added.

Kang, who averaged 14 points per match, was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and the City of Candon headed by Mayor Eric Singson. Three-time champion Vietnam defeated Kazakhstan, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19, to settle for the bronze medal.

Thi Thanh Thuy Tran finished with 16 points followed by Thi Bich Thuy Tran with 15 and Thi Nuh Quynh Vi with 13 as Vietnam avenged its 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 13-15 loss in pool play. Kristina Belova had 10 points, while Zhanna Syroyeshkina and Tatyana Yatskiv contributed eight points each for Kazakhstan, which placed fourth for the second straight time.

Indonesia downed Australia in the battle for fifth place, 25-13, 25-19, 26-24; while Iran conquered host Philippines, 25-21, 25-12, 25-21, in the battle for seventh.