FIFA president rules out plan for blue cards

ANKARA: FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Saturday ruled out the idea of blue cards in football. A plan was formed by some of football's lawmakers for a new card to join the red and yellow ones to send players off for 10 minutes for dissent or committing cynical fouls. Speaking in Scotland, ahead of a meeting of the International Football Association Board at Loch Lomond, Infantino said FIFA is completely opposed to the idea, and assured there would be no blue cards at "elite level." Sin bins are currently used at the lower levels of grassroots football. The 53-year-old said they are open to new ideas and proposals, but have to protect "the essence and tradition" of the game. Source: Philippines News Agency