KUALA LUMPUR, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed appreciation to the media personnel who provided coverage throughout the last Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season. Speaking at an appreciation ceremony for Frontline Personnel of the 2023/2024 MTL today, he said the media had provided excellent coverage of the country's encounter with the disaster. "I would feel guilty if I did not express my gratitude to the media personnel who provided extremely good coverage. "It appears that when we face disaster problems, there are no negative remarks or views directed towards us, meaning Malaysians and media practitioners in this country do not engage in argumentation. The cooperation from the media is commendable," he said. In addition to the media, he also thanked enforcement agencies, response agencies, technical agencies, telecommunication companies, state governments and non-governmental organisations for their contributions and roles during the MTL. At the ceremony, Ahmad Zahid pre sented certificates of appreciation to the parties involved, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), which was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin. Nur-ul Afida thanked the government for recognising the contributions of Bernama staff, including journalists, photographers, camera crew and social media personnel who provided coverage on the MTL. 'This shows our important role and contributions as part of the frontliners in reporting disasters throughout the country 'Bernama's role as a trusted source of news is also important, especially to other media organisations which are our subscribers relying on the delivery of accurate, authentic and fast news,' she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency