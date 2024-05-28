Batangas intensifies preparations for coming typhoons

BATANGAS: The governor's office here has directed all concerned local government departments to prepare for the imminent arrival of more typhoons after the first tropical cyclone to hit the country this year caused sizable damage to this province. In an interview on Tuesday, Dr. Amor Banuelos-Calayan, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said 556 families in 49 villages or 4,449 individuals were affected by Typhoon Aghon. Affected roads in the towns of Calaca, Rosario, and Ibaan have reopened to traffic. The province was under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 Sunday afternoon, later lowered to No. 1 by night. 'We are planning to conduct pre-disaster assessments before the next typhoon arrives… and prepare our evacuation centers,' she said. She said one of the priority projects under Gov. Hermilando Mandanas' administration is to build evacuation centers in all municipalities. The PDRRMO chief also reported that there has been a slight decline in Taal Volcano's restiveness. 'Right now, Taal Volcano is calm. Today, the recorded emission is at 3,164 tons per day, and that is not high either,' she noted. Calayan shared the phreatic explosions that have been happening in the past few days are normal for an abnormal volcano like Taal. Batangas has one of the highest disaster risk indexes in the country such as flooding, typhoon, volcanic eruption, among other potential disasters, so they always have to be prepared, Calayan said. Source: Philippines News Agency