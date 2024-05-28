Zverev deals Nadal first-ever round 1 loss in French Open

Rafael Nadal said goodbye to the French Open 2024 after losing the first-round match in straight sets against Alexander Zverev on Monday. Zverev, world number four, eliminated Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier in three hours and five minutes. Nadal, a 14-time Roland Garros winner, suffered a first-round defeat at the French Open for the first time in his career. In the women's draw, world number one Iga Swiatek secured a straight-sets win over Leolia Jeanjean in her opening match. Swiatek, 22, defeated French qualifier Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2 in 61 minutes to advance to the second round. With this win, the Polish star became the first player to win 15 consecutive games at the French Open since Justine Henin, who bagged 24 wins in a row from 2005 to 2010. She will face Naomi Osaka in the second round. The 2024 French Open will run through June 9. Source: Philippines News Agency