PERLIS REGENT ADVISES LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS TO IMPROVE QUALITY OF GOODS SOLD IN PADANG BESAR

PADANG BESAR, The Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail advised local product entrepreneurs to further increase the quality of products produced and goods sold in Padang Besar to ensure quality as well as to attract buyers and returning visitors to the place. Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said Padang Besar has a high potential as a one-stop centre for various goods including household items, food and beverages, clothing, sports goods, vehicle accessories, and various other goods for the trade sector between border countries. "This opportunity needs to be best used especially by the youth and local community to trade and earn a living as well as get seriously involved in the tourism sector which is booming in conjunction with Visit Perak Year (VPY) 2024-2025," said the Regent. Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said this when officiating at the opening of the Padang Besar Plaza Niaga, and afternoon tea organised by the Perlis State Economic Development Corp (PKENPs), here today. Also present at t he event were the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli. Additionally, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said that the local authorities, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), need to look at a traffic dispersal approach in the focus areas in order to overcome traffic congestion especially during the festive season in town. "Clear signboards should be installed. These measures indirectly, in addition to making it easier for entrepreneurs, provide relief especially to users of public transport as well as visitors from out of Perlis," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency