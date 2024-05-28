ITBM, UTM COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP AI-POWERED TRANSLATION SYSTEM

KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart translation system. ITBM's chief executive officer, Sakri Abdullah and UTM's deputy vice-chancellor for Research and Innovation, Prof. Dr. Rosli Md Illias, represented their respective institutions at the signing ceremony, which took place at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre. The signing ceremony for the development of the AI Powered Language Translation System (MyTranslate) also saw the presence of Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir. During a media briefing, Zambry described the collaboration as a significant step forward and a demonstration of our commitment to keeping pace with AI technology advancements in all areas. He said MyTranslate also consolidates reference materials from diverse disciplines into a single repository for future academic convenience. 'We're observing that numerous books across various disciplines, including technical fields, lack consolidation into a unified reference format. "With this initiative, it ensures that terms from diverse technical disciplines like law and science can be easily referenced by anyone," he said. According to a press release, the MoU details collaboration merging UTM's AI faculties with ITBM's translation data ownership to develop MyTranslate. It also includes the establishment of a UTM-ITBM satellite office in UTM Johor Bahru, Johor. In the same press release, Sakri emphasised the need for a translation system that promotes the Malay language, with ITBM leading Malaysia's translation industry and ensuring the accurate and proper use of the national language. 'ITBM recognises and values the presence of other translation systems, such as Google Translate and Bing Microsoft Translator. 'However, these systems alone cannot fulfill the responsibility of promoting the Malay language and ensuring its correct usage. Hence, there's a necessity for a similar system tailored to the Malaysian context," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency