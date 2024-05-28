ESTABLISHMENT OF ISLAMIC EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS NEED TO FOLLOW PROCEDURE – PAHANG REGENT

KUANTAN, The setting up of any Islamic educational institution needs to follow procedures set by religious authorities, Pahang Regent, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said. The Regent said that each institution needs to be on the true path of knowledge to allow relevant parties to channel assistance or any facilities. "Now various efforts have been undertaken by many parties to uphold Islam and to show their love to their religion. Alhamdulillah, the Pahang state government isn't left behind, especially in the education sector. "In efforts to uphold Islam as the federal religion through the Qur'an, how rich and bountiful are the establishment of Islamic educational institutions based on the Qur'an in my beloved Pahang,' the Regent said during the close of the national-level Al-Qur'an Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQK) at the Darul Makmur Auditorium, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Broadcasting Complex here, tonight. Also present were the Minister i n the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar and the Menteri Besar of Pahang Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. Meanwhile, Tengku Hassanal emphasised the undeniable benefits of reading the Al-Quran, which encompass all of humanity. "The Al-Quran is not just for recitation competitions or tilawah events. As Muslims, we are responsible for deeply appreciating its content and teachings," he said. Tengku Hassanal further elaborated that the Qur'an provided comprehensive guidance on various aspects of life, including family and community relations, environmental care, science, politics, religion, law, administration, economy, property management, and medicine. He also urged every Muslim household to make the Qur'an their primary reading material, stating: "Every household should have not only the Qur'an but also a copy of its tafsir." MTHQK 2024, organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with the Pahang State Government, ran for six days starting from May 23 and featured 110 participants from across the country. This year marked the third time Pahang has hosted the event, following previous occasions in 2011 and 2014. Negeri Sembilan were declared the overall champions of this year's competition. Source: BERNAMA News Agency