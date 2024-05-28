Boston Celtics reach 2024 NBA Final after ousting Indiana Pacers 4-0

ANKARA: The Boston Celtics reached the 2024 NBA Final after eliminating the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics beat the Pacers 105-102 to get their fourth win in the series on Tuesday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum rallied their team to vital victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, with 29 and 26-point contributions, respectively. Brown also earned the most valuable player (MVP) award of the Eastern Conference finals, the Larry Bird Trophy, with 29.8 points (52% shooting), 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists averages over the four games. The Boston Celtics will take on the winner of the Western Conference finals between the Fallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is led by the Mavericks 3-0, in the 23rd NBA final on June 6. Source: Philippines News Agency