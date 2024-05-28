Gov’t infra investment in CAR creates over 22K jobs: DPWH

BAGUIO: At least 22,930 jobs were created in the Cordillera for the completion and maintenance of different government infrastructure projects from January 2023 to April 2024. 'The jobs were generated from the construction and maintenance of various infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, school buildings, and flood control projects,' engineer Khadaffy Tanggol, Department of Public Works and Highways-Cordillera Administrative Region (DPWH-CAR) regional director, said during the 'Bagong Pilipinas' press conference on Tuesday at the agency's regional office here. Tanggol said that during the about 15-month period, around 239 kilometers of roads were constructed and maintained, 12 bridges were upgraded, and 68,528 linear meters of flood control facilities constructed and maintained. He said roads that were constructed and maintained include the about 17.09 kilometers leading to tourist destinations, at least 15.53 kilometers leading to trades, industries and economic zones, and about 390 kilometers leadi ng to indigenous peoples (IP) communities. At least 296 school buildings in the region were also constructed and maintained during the period, he said. In preparation for the El Niño, the government also constructed 147 rainwater collectors and water supply facility, the biggest of which is the PHP319 million worth 48,181-cubic meters capacity rain harvesting and water treatment facility for the Baguio Water District at the Busol Watershed, which is now 97 percent complete. He added that among the major projects include intra-regional road access that connects the six provinces and two cities of the Cordillera. "If you are from Baguio and you want to go to Abra, you do not need to pass by Region 1 anymore because you can go straight to your destination without leaving the region,' Tanggol said. The region has been allocated a PHP35 billion fund for its infrastructure projects this year, which are expected to create more jobs. 'Maraming (There's a lot of) construction-related (jobs), for blue-collar jobs and professionals, and those with national certifications issued by the TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority). We have a lot of young engineers and certified masons, carpenters and welders who can be placed in the job openings for the completion of the projects in the region. We have numerous skilled workers who have been certified of their qualifications and they can have a chance to practice their skills,' Tanggol said. 'Right after the pandemic, the government wanted to push for the implementation of various infrastructure projects because it will boost our economy. So that is a salient factor in the improvement of the economy, because of the infrastructure projects,' he added. Boost to trade, lives Juliet Lucas, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) regional director, in the same press conference, said their agency's convergence with the DPWH helps farmers and food processors transport goods easier. 'The road projects are not just creating jobs during the construction but once completed, (it) will make better income for the farmers and food processors and provide an opportunity for them to become bigger and capable of creating jobs in their communities,' she said. Sylvia Chinayog of the Department of Tourism (DOT) Cordillera also said, 'Buscalan alone, which is popular for our living tattoo artists, has made it easier for tourists to visit.' 'The walk to the place is no longer very far, making it convenient for more tourists to visit, which in turn, leads to the creation of businesses and income for the people,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency