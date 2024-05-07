CALAMBA: The Laguna Provincial Police Office (LPPO) apprehended 132 suspects in a weeklong series of operations from April 29 to May 5. In a press briefing on Tuesday, Col. Gauvin Mel Unos said alleged drug offenders still make up majority of the arrest, with 54 taken into custody. Retail quantities of shabu were confiscated in multiple operations, adding up to a total of 122.98 grams with a combined street value of PHP836,264. The police chief said his officers also managed to arrest 15 'bookies' (bookmaker or gambling facilitator) and 26 participants in various forms of illegal gambling. Unspecified amounts of betting money were also seized from raids conducted on illegal gambling operations, Unos added. In addition, 37 individuals wanted for various crimes were apprehended upon the execution of outstanding warrants. "The police's unwavering commitment to combat criminality remains steadfast, aimed at ensuring the safety, tranquility, and order within the entire province of Laguna. Our mission is to s afeguard every citizen," Unos said. Source: Philippines News Agency