Latest News

Laguna police round up 132 suspects in weeklong ops

CALAMBA: The Laguna Provincial Police Office (LPPO) apprehended 132 suspects in a weeklong series of operations from April 29 to May 5. In a press briefing on Tuesday, Col. Gauvin Mel Unos said alleged drug offenders still make up majority of the arrest, with 54 taken into custody. Retail quantities of shabu were confiscated in multiple operations, adding up to a total of 122.98 grams with a combined street value of PHP836,264. The police chief said his officers also managed to arrest 15 'bookies' (bookmaker or gambling facilitator) and 26 participants in various forms of illegal gambling. Unspecified amounts of betting money were also seized from raids conducted on illegal gambling operations, Unos added. In addition, 37 individuals wanted for various crimes were apprehended upon the execution of outstanding warrants. "The police's unwavering commitment to combat criminality remains steadfast, aimed at ensuring the safety, tranquility, and order within the entire province of Laguna. Our mission is to s afeguard every citizen," Unos said. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.