KUALA LUMPUR, The Bernama Centre of Excellence, responsible for providing training programmes in media and journalism, has expanded its role through a collaboration with Yayasan Bank Rakyat. This collaboration, conducted through the organisation of a Social Media Management Workshop, represents the first partnership between Bernama and Yayasan Bank Rakyat aimed at enhancing understanding of digital content management. The two-day event, which began yesterday at Wisma Bernama, was attended by 37 participants from public and private higher education institutions, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) sponsored by Yayasan Bank Rakyat. The higher education institutions include Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP), Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Muadzam Shah Polytechnic and Persatuan Suri Rumah Rahmah Malaysia (SRR). Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (New Servi ce) Nasriah Darus, expressed her pride in the collaboration during her closing remarks and hoped that similar initiatives could continue in the future. Those interested in training collaboration and workshop participation can visit the Bernama Centre of Excellence website at training.bernama.com. Source: BERNAMA News Agency