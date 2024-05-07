KUALA LUMPUR, Timor-Leste is keen to collaborate with Malaysia in the education and health sectors, which are seen as having great potential for enhancing cooperation between the two countries, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Ahmad Zahid said this was expressed by his Timor-Leste counterpart Mariano Assanami Sabino Lopes, who is also the Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Rural Development and Community Housing, in a meeting after the conclusion of the 2024 International Conference of Religious Leaders in Petaling Jaya today. "With the available time, I explained various initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), including efforts to advance rural areas, enhance national food security, empower TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) and develop the halal industry. "Seeing the efforts and successes achieved by the Malaysian government in developing human capital and the welfare of the people, he expressed a desire to collaborate in the education and health sectors," he said in a Facebook post. Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said Lopes also expressed appreciation to Malaysia for providing many educational opportunities for children from Timor-Leste. "Hopefully, this meeting can bring goodness and foster closeness between Malaysia and Timor-Leste in various fields and position Malaysia as a prime example for regional countries to emulate," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency