LEGAZPI: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Bicol provided more than PHP4.7 million worth of family food packs to farmers affected by the El Niño phenomenon. In an interview on Tuesday, DSWD-Bicol disaster response and management division chief Claudio Villareal Jr. said 11,309 family food packs were already distributed to farmers from three provinces in region. He said three local government units (LGUs) in Camarines Sur have already picked up the food packs from the warehouse in Barangay Bogtong, Legazpi City on Tuesday. "The LGUs together with DSWD staff assigned in their respective municipalities facilitate the distributions to the affected farmer-beneficiaries," Villareal said. He said DSWD-Bicol targets to provide family food packs to 58,014 farmers from 566 villages in Albay, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate provinces based on the consolidated situational reports submitted by LGUs. "The LGUs can request from our office for additional food packs. We are also waiting for the submission of documentary requirements from other LGUs. DSWD Bicol is ready to assist our farmers and farm laborers who have suffered damage and disruption to their livelihoods," Villareal added. Each food pack contains rice, corned beef, sardines, 3-in-1 coffee, and cereal drinks that can feed a family of five for at least two days. Source: Philippines News Agency