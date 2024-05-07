MANILA: Thirty-seven areas are forecast to experience danger level heat indices on Tuesday, with the highest at 45 degrees likely in Dagupan City, Pangasinan. A heat index of 45°C is forecast in Clark, Pampanga; Cuyo, Palawan; and Virac, Catanduanes. Heat index or what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air, ranging from 42 to 44 degrees are likely in the following areas: Bacnotan, La Union - 44°C Aparri, Cagayan - 44°C Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 44°C Baler, Aurora - 44°C Casiguran, Aurora - 44°C San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 44°C Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 44°C Roxas City, Capiz - 44°C Iloilo City, Iloilo - 44°C Catarman, Northern Samar - 44°C NAIA - 43°C Iba, Zambales - 43°C Aborlan, Palawan - 43°C Masbate City, Masbate - 43°C CBSUA, Pili, Camarines Sur - 43°C Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte - 43°C Science Garden, Quezon City - 42°C Sinait, Ilocos Sur - 42°C Laoag, Ilocos Norte - 42°C MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte - 42°C ISU, Echagu e, Isabela - 42°C CLSU, Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - 42°C Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City - 42°C Sangley Point, Cavite - 42°C Alabat, Quezon - 42°C Coron, Palawan, 42°C Dumangas, Iloilo - 42°C Catbalogan, Samar - 42°C Tacloban City, Leyte - 42°C Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 42°C Davao City, Davao del Sur - 42°C Cotabato City, Maguindanao - 42°C Butuan City, Agusan del Norte - 42°C The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that under danger level or 41°C to 51°C heat indices, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely. Continued exposure to the sun could also cause heat stroke. Meanwhile, the country will continue to experience fair weather, with isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. PAGASA also forecasts light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas across the archipelago. Source: Philippines News Agency