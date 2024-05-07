KUALA LUMPUR, The Federal Territories Youth Conference (SBWP) will be a 'parliament' for young people to voice their views, suggestions and constructive criticism to improve the implementation of existing and new policies in the Federal Territories. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the SBWP is an open and inclusive platform that aspires to bring together young people with various backgrounds from Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to debate proposals related to policies in the Federal Territories. 'If at the national level, this event would be like the Youth Parliament, but the Youth Parliament focuses more on national issues while the SBWP focuses only on issues in the Federal Territories. 'I want the Federal Territory to be a platform to groom young leaders who will one day lead the country,' she said after a pre-launch of the SBWP in conjunction with the Semarak Aidilfitri programme with the Media here today. Dr Zaliha said the SBWP, which has th e cooperation of the Federal Territories Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Putrajaya Corporation and Labuan Corporation, will gather 65 youths with five participants representing each Parliamentary constituency in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan. 'Those selected will sit like Parliament to debate policies related to the Federal Territories, involving five main clusters namely Economy, Social, Technology, Legislation and Policy as well as Environment and Natural Sustainability,' she said. She hopes that SBWP will draw views, constructive criticism and suggestions from the youth group on policies that have been and will be implemented in the Federal Territories. Applications for participation are open to all Malaysians aged 18 to 35 residing in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan from today until May 17. Applications can be made through the website http://sidangbeliawp.my/ and participants will be shortlisted by the participant selection committee. The First Meeting of SBWP will be from July 12-15 and the Second Meeting from Nov 8-11. Meanwhile, at the Semarak Aidilfitri programme with the Media, Dr Zaliha also presented a special cash donation totalling RM1.102 million to prospective 1445H/2024M haj pilgrims in the Federal Territories through the Ihsan @ PUJI initiative. The special contribution involves RM776,000 in cash to the pilgrims in Kuala Lumpur, RM289,500 (Putrajaya) and RM36,500 (Labuan) to help in preparations to perform the pilgrimage. Source: BERNAMA News Agency