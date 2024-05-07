ROMEOVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, proudly announces it has achieved ISCC PLUS certification for its U.S. legal entity, including nine of its distribution warehouses across the United States. This milestone marks a significant step in Formerra's commitment to supporting the circular economy and bio-based materials, providing customers with greater access to sustainable solutions.

The ISCC PLUS certification enables Formerra to handle and distribute ISCC-certified materials, meeting a growing demand among customers for environmentally responsible products. With this certification, Formerra assures its clients of the integrity of its sustainable materials, ensuring they adhere to strict sustainability standards to prevent greenwashing and provide quality and consistency identical to virgin fossil-based materials.

"Receiving ISCC PLUS certification reflects our ongoing dedication to sustainability and our ability to respond to our customers' needs," said Mike Balasko, Sustainability Director at Formerra. "Certifying nine warehouses across the U.S. allows us to get material closer to where our customers need it and provide just-in-time deliveries for customers requiring it."

Formerra's ISCC PLUS certification includes the mass balance approach, which allows suppliers to mix sustainable and fossil-based feedstocks while ensuring the final product represents a quantifiable sustainable content. This method is critical in many industries that want sustainability but do not want to sacrifice performance, quality, and consistency.

The certification process was audited by SCS Global Services, ensuring that Formerra's processes and policies as well as its nine warehouses met the rigorous standards required for ISCC PLUS certification. This achievement underscores Formerra's role as a pivotal partner for suppliers looking to innovate and grow with sustainable materials as well as processors seeking bio-based or recycled materials.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

Contact Information:

Jackie Morris

Marketing Communications Manager, Formerra

jackie.morris@formerra.com

+1 630-972-3144

SOURCE: Formerra

