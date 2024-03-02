Be sure before sharing: Biden announced sending warplanes to start a war with Texas. Is it true?

02 March 2023 Translated and edited article by: Adisorn Suksomath. Reviewed and proofread by: Khomthanon Sukajjasakul. Shared information: There are false information video clips circulating on Instagram and TikTok abroad, claiming that United States President Joe Biden Announcement of readiness to send fighter jets to Texas If border tensions in Texas escalate into civil war And there are also disinformation video clips on X and Youtube that claim that the border area of ??Texas Tank patrols were also sent out to prevent interference from the United States federal government. Conclusion : Shared Joe Biden audio has been analyzed by experts as AI-generated. The tank photo shared is an old clip from Chile taken in 2023. FACT CHECK : Check the facts : Conflict between the state of Texas and the United States federal government It erupted when the governor of Texas ordered the closure of the border between Mexico and the state of Texas. and set up barbed wire fences to prevent encroachment by immigrant groups. Until January 22, 2024, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the United States federal government had the right to dismantle the barbed wire fence. causing dissatisfaction with the governor of Texas which declares to protect the sovereignty of the state to the utmost With support from Republican governors including Florida, Oklahoma and Indiana. By January There's a clip that purports to be a secret interview with US President Joe Biden saying, "We have to make sure that These cowboys will not prevent security officials from being able to guard the area. If it were necessary to send F-15 fighter jets to war with Texas. Let it be.' However, an investigation into the source of the audio clip by Fact Checker from Politifact and Leadstories found that the audio clip was highly likely fake. Audio clip from AI Hari Farid is a professor of digital forensics, disinformation and human perception. University of California, Berkeley explains that the rhythm of speaking in the clip It sounds very simil ar to the sounds created by artificial intelligence. and Walter J. Scheier, Professor of Computer Science and Computer Engineering. The University of Notre Dame emphasizes that the source of the audio clip cannot be verified. and posted by individuals who conceal themselves This is confirmation that the audio clip was likely faked. US White House spokesman Andrew Bates confirmed that the audio clip shared online It's not President Joe Biden's voice either. Tanks in Chile As for the clip of tanks in the border area which claims to have been taken from the border in Texas It was verified by Snopes' Fact Checker and Taiwan Fact Check that the tank photo shared was not related to the conflict in Texas in any way. The observation point is the license plate of the car in the video clip. It is not a license plate for a vehicle used in the state of Texas. A review of the location of the image by Newsweek's Fact Checker found that the location was in Chile. Near the chemical factory in Antofagasta. City in north ern Chile As for checking the source clip It was found to have been shared since November 2023, taken months before the conflict in Texas began in January 2024. Source: Thai News Agency