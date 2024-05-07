SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: Antique will host the 2025 regional sports meet of Western Visayas. Antique provincial tourism officer Juan Carlos Perlas, on behalf of Governor Rhodora Cadiao, received the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) banner from Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson during the closing ceremony of this year's regional sports event at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City Tuesday afternoon. 'We are hopeful that Antique's hosting of the WVRAA next year will give us a homeport advantage,' Dr. Evelyn Remo, chief of the Schools Division of Antique School Governance and Operations, said in a phone interview. Antique earned 17 gold, 19 silver and 337 bronze medals and settled fifth in the overall ranking of the 2024 WVRAA meet. For the elementary level, it won three gold medals, nine silver and 19 bronze medals; while for the secondary, the province won 11 gold, seven silver and 31 bronze medals. Antique bagged one gold and two silver medals for the para games an d won two golds, one silver, and eight bronze medals in demo sports. 'The gold medals were won by the Antique athletes in archery, dance sports, taekwondo, boxing, pencak silat or demo sports and on the paragames,' Remo said. Remo said local government units and other stakeholders are encouraged to support their athletes to undergo yearlong training and become more competitive. 'It had been my advocacy for our athletes to be provided with more training and exposure to invitational games so they could hone their skills,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency