“Warawut” sings a song to open a music project in the park

Phuket, "Warawut" Minister of Defense sings a song about a beached whale. Opening of a music project in the park Piloted at Sirinath, Phuket, supporting those with ability cards. Generate income - attract foreign tourists Ready to expand throughout the country Mr. Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security (Ministry of Social Development and Human Security), presided over the opening ceremony. 'Music in Phuket Provincial Park', a creative area in Phuket Province at Nai Yang Beach, which the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (Ministry of Social Development and Human Security) through the Department of Social Development and Welfare (Ministry of Social Development and Welfare) in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Phuket Provincial Tourism and Sports Office and Phuket provincial agencies To open a space to show tal ent to those who have a talent show card. As well as creating aesthetics and enjoyment for tourists in the national park area. which was piloted in Phuket Province with Mrs. Chatuporn Rojanapanich, Director-General of the Department of Social Development and Welfare Along with the executive team of the Ministry of Defense, Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Mr. Norasak Suksomboon, Deputy Governor of Phuket Province. and representatives of network partners in the area On this occasion, Mr. Warawut joined in singing the song "Beached Whale" and participated in the activity. Along with visiting the booths of people with talent shows such as the Samai Music Band - Dr. Theerathon Lamnaokrut, children's and youth music performances. Showing Manohra's performing arts abilities Portrait art Mr. Warawut said that at present there are 11,156 people who show their talent who request to have a card according to the Beggar Control Act 2016. There are 2,162 areas allowed to show their talent. Therefore, there is a policy. 1 province, 1 creative space for those showing their talents To raise the level of talented performers to have the opportunity to show their potential to society. Focusing on important economic areas To increase the opportunity for viewers to access and is a way to increase income for those who show their talents create acceptance and live together in society with dignity Mr. Warawut said that he had assigned Mr. Anukul Piedkaew, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Services, and Mrs. Chatuporn Rojanapanich, Director-General of the Department of Social Development and Welfare. Create a project to integrate creative spaces for those who show their talents. By coordinating with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. In requesting permission to use areas where many people and tourists use the service. to open a space to di splay talent It is considered to increase performance opportunities for talented performers. It also creates aesthetics and enjoyment for tourists in the national park area. which will be piloted in Phuket province and expand the results to national parks throughout the country For Phuket Province There were 158 people requesting a talent show card. Tourists and people in Phuket province are invited to watch musical performances in the park. Between February - May 2024 at Sirinat National Park. Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center, Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area and Khao Phra Thaeo Nature and Wildlife Education Center, a total of 17 times Mr. Warawut said that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment would like to thank the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for opening up the area to those with ability cards. Under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Development and Welfare (Department of Social Development and Welfare) because opening an are a like this will raise the skills, abilities, and potential of fellow citizens who have ability cards. It also builds pride and confidence in those with all abilities. and he is confident that having the opportunity to perform at a national park like this Doing good things for both Thai and foreign tourists It shows the strength and strength of Thai culture. It builds confidence and raises the level for those with talent cards across the country. Take Phuket Province for example right now. It was found that there were only over 100 people who had talent cards. Having the opportunity to perform in the national park area today It is an area that is fertile. and is beautiful It will be a catalyst for more people to register with the Ministry of Human Resources and Environment by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in order to show foreign tourists that the soft power of Thailand, including the natural resources that we have. Plus the art and culture that we have It will be an attraction for tourist s. And it creates a stable and sustainable income for citizens who have talent cards across the country. Source: Thai News Agency