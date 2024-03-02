Villagers petition for extension of government service “Director Chaiwat”

Nakhon Ratchasima, Villagers feel sorry for Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, Director of the National Park Office. I will retire in 7 months. I would like to extend my service for another year. The owner would like to thank you. But I would like to continue working in the public sector role. A group of friends from Maha Sarakham and Khon Kaen provinces who brought bicycles to ride for exercise in Khao Yai National Park. and surrounding areas Follow the news about the disputed area between Khao Yai National Park and ALRO until you become emotional. Expressed his opinion after hearing the news, Mr. Chaiwat Limlikhitaksorn Director of the National Park Office will retire in the next 7 months, saying that he feels sorry for the civil servants who had the courage to protect the forest without fear of any influence. Therefore, I would like the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to extend my service for another year, like the Department of National Parks. Made for Mr. Suthiporn Khanom, protector of Khao Yai wild elephants. In the past year, Director Chaiwat also has special qualities of a civil servant that are hard to find. However, Director Chaiwat opened up over the phone to the news team that Thank you for the support from the people. both available to himself and all officials of the National Park Service Since he was appointed as a civil servant in 1990, he has worked hard to conserve forests. Not only the needs of the people But the Director-General of the National Park Service also saw his intention and said that he would appoint him as an advisor after retirement, but he refused because he considered that throughout the past period I have dedicated myself to working hard. Roles in the public sector should be more flexible. Mr. Saroj Praphan, former assistant head of the national park who worked to protect the forest from 1992 - 2008, a total of 16 years, is currently drafting an open letter to the people with the title "ALRO encroaching on Khao Yai forest, what is false, what is true, the possibility, the risky future of this forest. By the price of Khao Yai land From less than ten thousand per rai Not less than 5 million baht per rai, thus being the source of political capital behind the Khao Yai forest encroachment. By the Khao Yai area There is overlapping of government agencies in 5 areas: It is an area of ??Khao Yai forest according to the Forest Protection and Reserve Act of 1938. It is an area of ??Khao Yai National Park according to the National Park Act 1962. It is a forest garden area of ??the Lam Takhong Watershed Management Unit. It is the area of ??Lam Takhong Self-Help Settlement, 1972. It is the area of ??ALRO, 1987. For some proposals, it is stated that a Royal Decree must be issued to annex forest plantations. and other areas appropriate to quickly become Khao Yai National Park As for the comments that suggested making it a buffer zone Designated as a community forest, Mr. Saroj views that there is still a high risk of encroachment and destruction. and eventually transf erred to the political capital group This is because most community forest management practices fail, with very few being successful. The successful areas are usually traditional communities with a connected way of life. Closely dependent on the forest It creates love, jealousy, and helps take care of the forest by the community. It is different from community forests that were created by government agencies. Source: Thai News Agency