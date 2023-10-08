UP downs NU to grab lead in UAAP women’s basketball

University of the Philippines (UP) rolled to its third straight win after beating seven-time champion National University, 72-69, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women's basketball at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila on Sunday. Louna Ozar, a 19-year-old Filipino-American rookie who saw action in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scored the final basket with 2.5 seconds left as the Lady Fighting Maroons grabbed solo lead with a 3-0 card. The 5-foot-8 Ozar finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists in her first game with the Fighting Maroons. Foreign student Favour Onoh from Nigeria led UP with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and four blocks while Christie Bariquit chipped in 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Achrissa Maw with seven points and 10 rebounds. Karl Pingol topscored with 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists for NU, which dropped to third place in a tie with Ateneo at 2-1. Camille Clarin and Kristine Cayabyab contributed 12 points each while Angelica Surada had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. UP will meet Far Eastern University (1-1) on Wednesday at the Adamson Gym in Manila, while NU will battle University of Santo Tomas, which is in solo second spot at 2-0. Earlier, Ateneo downed Adamson University, 69-59, with Kacey Dela Rosa leading the Lady Eagles with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Junize Calago had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals while Jhazmin Joson added 12 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Kim Limbago and Crisnalyn Padilla scored 16 and 11 points, respectively for the Lady Falcons, who skidded to their third consecutive loss.

Source: Philippines News Agency