Two husband and wife arrested Involved in network of scam artists investing 2 billion

Phitsanulok, Police from the Crime Suppression Division expanded their efforts to arrest a husband and wife. famous artist network Money laundering case in which victims invested 2,000 million, found a route to 80 million baht after escaping from hiding in Phitsanulok. Officers jointly arrested Ms. Thamonwan, age 41, and Mr. Phuchitthikorn, age 43, husband and wife, accused according to an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court dated February 27, 2024, on charges of "jointly laundering money and conspiring by agreement of two or more people to commit money laundering offenses. and there was an offense of money laundering because of a conspiracy' at a house in the area of ??Village No. 7, Tho Toe Subdistrict, Wat Bot District, Phitsanulok Province This is because the police launched an operation to destroy the network. 'Famous artists falsely claim to be a low-interest loan program. defrauded victims of more than 2,000 million baht' by deploying forces to search 19 points in 7 provinces until they were able to arrest 10 suspects and seize assets worth more than 280 million baht. In this case, a group of victims filed a complaint and took legal action against Ms. Ratchaya, who claims to know the financial institution Have access to high loan loan projects. low interest rates By impersonating various government agencies in order to gain credibility and persuade victims to invest. causing a loss of more than 2,000 million baht. Later, Ms. Ratchaya died. Police officers have expanded their investigation until they found out. After the accused group received the money obtained by defrauding the victims who transferred the money into all 7 bank accounts of the accused group, the said money was transferred to the group of relatives and other persons who were not relatives by Ms. Thamonwan and Mr. Phuchitthikorn Received money transferred from Ms. Ratchaya, totaling 86 million baht, and there was a circumstance of manipulation. before transferring to another person Including transforming it into property. The police th en gathered evidence. to request an arrest warrant from the court Until the arrest was made, from the investigation, the accused denied the crime. Therefore, the investigator was sent to the 3rd Division of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to continue legal proceedings. Source: Thai News Agency