Tour bus crashes into back of trailer, more than 30 injured

Tak, Tour bus from Chiang Mai. Heading to Bangkok Crashed into the back of a trailer in Tak Province. Two passengers were seriously injured. Injuries that need to be monitored and minor injuries, totaling 30 people. In the middle of the night, Mr. Saman Muangkaew, Ban Tak District Chief, Tak Province, was driving to inspect the forest fire operations team in the village. went through an incident A tour bus collided with a tow truck. In the area of ??Phahonyothin Road, Long Section, km 547-548, slightly above Ban Tak Hospital, Tak Ok Subdistrict, Ban Tak District, Tak Province, we quickly coordinated and ordered all relevant agencies, including the Ban Tak Hospital medical team and all rescue foundations. More than 10 units immediately came to help. by scene Found a tour bus belonging to Sombat Tour Company, with Mr. Jirapat as the driver, with 40 passengers traveling from Chiang Mai Province at 6:10 p.m. to Bangkok, arriving in the area of ??Tak Ok Subdistrict, Ban Tak District, Tak Province (opposite Ban Tak Hospital, approximately 500 baht. ) crashed into the back of a trailer truck (mineral transport), 2 passengers were seriously injured, 10 people were injured and had to wait for treatment, 20 people were slightly injured, and Ban Tak Hospital took care of them until there were 5 injured people who had to sleep at Ban Tak Hospital. In addition, the investigating officer After the investigation is complete, you can go home. However, the police will investigate. The reasons for this occurrence are detailed again. Source: Thai News Agency