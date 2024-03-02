Ticket sold in Pasig wins P175-M Ultra Lotto jackpot

MANILA: A lone bettor from Metro Manila became an instant multi-millionaire after hitting the PHP175-million jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Friday night. In a statement on Saturday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner from Amang Rodriguez Avenue, Santolan, Pasig City got the winning combination of 04-07-57-05-54-47 with a total jackpot prize of PHP175,160,965.20. The bettor can claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City by presenting the winning ticket and two identification cards. As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax. Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited. Meanwhile, 20 other bettors won PHP120,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits, while 765 will get PHP2,000 each for four correct digits, and 18,907 will settle for PHP100 each for three correct digits. The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency's gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions.