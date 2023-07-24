THOUSANDS FLOCK TO LABUAN’S LAYANGAN SUNSET EVENT

The Layangan Beach was awash with colour and excitement as thousands of local folks and visitors alike flock to the popular weekend outing site to enjoy a range of activities of the two-day Layangan Sunset event.

With an array of captivating performances, mouth-watering cuisines, and interactive activities, the rare event became a hub of joy and unity.

The event, which ended yesterday, was jointly organised by Labuan Corporation’s Tourism, Culture and Arts Department, community groups, and volunteers.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said Layangan Sunset is one the events listed in the Labuan’s Calendar of Event (CoE) 2023.

“We are glad to note the overwhelming response from the local folks, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and cultural bodies,” he told Bernama after presenting prizes for winners of the beach fishing competition yesterday.

Rithuan said the event achieved its primary objective of fostering unity and strengthening the bond between diverse communities.

“It provided a platform for mutual respect, and the event of shared values, enabling people from various backgrounds to learn from one another and build lasting connections,” he said.

Labuan Corporation’s Tourism, Culture and Arts Department director Dayang Salmah Abbas said nine programmes were lined up for the event.

Among them were cultural dancing competition, beach fishing competition, kite flying competition and busking performances.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency