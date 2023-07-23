Work in gov’t, private offices in Bulacan suspended on Monday

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando ordered the suspension of work in all public and private offices in the province on Monday in anticipation of the possible effects of Severe Tropical Storm Egay and the start of the three-day transport strike. Fernando, also the chair of the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the move is to ensure the safety of Bulakenyos as Egay is expected to bring heavy rains. Likewise, he said the suspension of work, both in public and private offices, is part of the province's contingency measures to ease the effect of the transport strike on the riding public. However, the governor said the suspension excludes frontline offices that are rendering basic and health services as well as preparedness and response to disasters and calamities. 'Ang mga ahensya o tanggapan na ang gampanin ay ang pagbibigay ng basic at health services, preparedness/response sa mga kalamidad o sakuna at iba pang pangunahing pangangailangan sa ating mga mamamayan ay mananatiling bukas ang kanilang tanggapan at magbibigy ng kaukulang serbisyo (Those agencies or offices that are involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness or response to disasters and calamities, and other vital services to the people will remain open and render the necessary services),' Fernando said in his directive issued on Sunday. In the latest weather forecast issued by the state weather bureau at 4:56 p.m., moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Bulacan within the next two hours. (

Source: Philippines News Agency