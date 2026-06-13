Baterbonia Mother Rejects Accident Claim in Ateneo Player’s Drowning

Aurora: The mother of Rene Baterbonia did not fully accept head coach Tab Baldwin's apology statement via video regarding the incoming Ateneo de Manila University rookie's tragic death on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Rovelyn Baterbonia expressed her doubts on Facebook, raising concerns about the circumstances of her 19-year-old son's drowning near the coast of Dipaculao, Aurora. The incident occurred during a team-building activity with the Blue Eagles. Mrs. Baterbonia questioned the narrative that her son's death was merely an accident and voiced her dissatisfaction with the situation.

Mrs. Baterbonia further stated that Baldwin had not yet reached out to her personally, despite his public apology. In his video statement on Friday, Baldwin acknowledged his leadership failure, which he said contributed to the death of the former Ateneo de Davao University senior high school standout and foreign student-athlete Divine Adili.

Mrs. Baterbonia also criticized the lack of direct communication from Baldwin, expressing frustration that she was informed of her son's death through social media without receiving any personal updates or photographs. Meanwhile, Ateneo de Davao is conducting a public viewing for Baterbonia at Christ the King Chapel, Bangkal Campus, which will continue until Sunday. The school conveyed a message of collective mourning and remembrance in a Facebook post.