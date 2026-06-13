CFC 45th Anniversary: Vibrant Weeklong Catholic Festival Culture

Manila: Couples for Christ (CFC), one of the world's largest Catholic global lay communities, is marking its milestone 45th anniversary June 13 to 20. Anchored on CFC's annual theme of 'In Illo Uno Unum' (In the One, we are one!), the weeklong celebration will transform premium venues across Metro Manila and Central Luzon into an exciting showcase of faith, family renewal, and service to the poor under the theme 'One Family.'

According to Philippines News Agency, CFC executive director Jaime Ilagan emphasized the dual focus of celebrating 45 years of God's faithfulness while re-igniting the community's missionary pillars: Building the Church of the Home and Building the Church of the Poor. As CFC moves toward its golden jubilee, the celebration aims to blend spiritual milestones with meaningful festivities.

Each day of the anniversary week highlights a unique festival theme, showcasing the universality of the Church and the diversity within unity. The week kicks off with the ANCOP Golf charity tournament at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, aiming to raise funds for scholars' education.

On June 16, CFC will host the Chapter Leaders' Summit and the International Mission Core Gathering, focusing on strengthening leaders' zeal for mission. Concurrently, a 45th Anniversary Art Exhibit will launch at One Ayala, Makati City, featuring faith-inspired works by CFC artists and renowned Filipino painters. This exhibit, which runs until June 30 online, aims to raise seed funds for the future CFC Complex legacy home.

June 17 will see the Family Ministries Summit and Meaningful Performances at One Ayala. The event will feature the Sinulog Venice Carnival and a musical stage performance titled 'Star of 45,' which addresses modern familial crises. The day will conclude with 'Symphony of Prayer: Songs of Glory through the Years,' a symphonic experience featuring community worship anthems.

The Digital Mission Appreciation on June 18 will acknowledge CFC's evangelization efforts in the digital space, followed by the Clergy-Lay Congress. This summit aims to develop actionable blueprints for the care of marginalized global communities under the theme 'Clergy-Lay: One in Christ in His Heart for the Poor.'

The final day, June 20, will host the CFC KPP Summit and Stewardship, Oneness and Interdependence Summit at the Government Building in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. These events aim to empower leaders in strengthening families as the foundation of Church and society.

The anniversary will culminate with the Main Celebration in Tarlac, bringing together over 20,000 members from around the world. This event will feature messages from esteemed guests, live performances, a lantern parade, a praisefest, and a fireworks display. The celebration will conclude with a Holy Mass presided by Bishop Dario Gervasi and other distinguished clergy.

Couples for Christ invites the public and media to join the celebration and learn more through their official Facebook page and website.