Isolated Rain Showers Predicted Across Philippine Regions

Manila: Most parts of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stated that the Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms as a result of the easterlies.

According to Philippines News Agency, flash floods or landslides may occur during moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned. The easterlies are expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon, over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga.

The rest of the country will experience similar weather conditions due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas will prevail across the whole archipelago.