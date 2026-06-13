Brownlee Matches 32-Year Finals High in Ginebra’s Game 5 OT Win vs TNT

Quezon city: Justin Brownlee put up a heroic performance not seen in 32 years to lead Ginebra to a 100-95 overtime win against TNT and a 3-2 lead in the PBA Commissioner's Cup best-of-seven finals in front of 18,039 fans at Smart Araneta Coliseum. According to Philippines News Agency, the 38-year-old import finished with a career-high 54 points, which matched the most in a finals game since Swift import Tony Harris also scored 54 against Alaska in Game 3 of the 1994 PBA Governors' Cup championship. Brownlee's remarkable effort played a crucial role in Ginebra's comeback, as he scored 35 of his points in the second half, allowing the team to rally from an 11-point deficit and eventually secure the win in overtime. The six-foot-six swingman also contributed significantly on defense and playmaking, accumulating 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. RJ Abarrientos supported Brownlee's efforts by adding 13 points, two rebounds, four assists, and one block. Ginebra now has the opportunity to close out the series on Sunday night at the Big Dome. If a seventh game is necessary, it will be held on Wednesday night at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. For TNT, Chris McCullough led the scoring with 38 points, complemented by 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and one steal. RR Pogoy added 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, contributing to TNT's competitive performance. The final scores for the teams were Ginebra 100 - Brownlee 54, Abarrientos 13, J.Aguilar 12, Rosario 10, Thompson 6, Holt 2, Abis 2, Pinto 1, Torres 0, Cu 0, Gray 0; and TNT 95 - McCullough 38, Pogoy 23, Heading 13, Oftana 9, Castro 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Nambatac 2, Galinato 2, Williams 0, Khobuntin 0. The quarter scores were 25-17, 48-50, 75-70, 89-89 (reg.), and 100-95 in overtime.