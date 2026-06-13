High Jumper Grospe Sets New PH Record in Tarlac Trackfest

Capas: Leonard Grospe broke the national record in men's high jump at the ICTSI Philippine Open at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac on Friday night. The 2025 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist registered a personal best of 2.23 meters, surpassing the 2.22 meters he set during the NCAA Season 101 competition held at the same venue on May 5.

According to Philippines News Agency, Grospe expressed his happiness at breaking the record, noting that it matched the standard set at the last Asian Jumps by Qatari Mutaz Aissa Barsham, who jumped 2.23 meters in Chongqing, China last month. In other events, Paris Olympian Lauren Hoffman clocked 13.55 seconds to win the women's 100m hurdles, defeating reigning SEAG champion Dina Aulia and Army's Jelly Diane Paragile.

The report also highlighted that two-time SEAG men's 110m hurdles gold medalist Clinton Kingsley Bautisa retained his title with a time of 14.26 seconds, finishing ahead of teammate Tochukwu Okolo and Papua New Guinea's Robert Oa. In the men's 400m hurdles, Fil-Am Gabe Borado secured victory in 47.05 seconds, with Mico del Prado and Francis Patanpatan taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Fil-Am Amanda Javellana showcased her skills in the women's hammer throw, leading the event with a 51.12-meter heave.