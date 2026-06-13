President Marcos Extends Condolences Over Passing of Thai Princess

Bangkok: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has extended his condolences to Thailand following the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The Princess, who was 47 years old, passed away after nearly four years in a coma due to heart issues.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Princess experienced a sudden heart-related medical emergency in 2022 while training with the Thai military's canine unit. She was placed under intensive medical care after losing consciousness, and her condition was closely followed by the Thai public due to her senior royal status. The Royal Palace announced that she passed away at a hospital in Bangkok on Thursday night.

President Marcos, in a Facebook post, expressed that the Philippines joins the Thai Royal Family and the Thai people in mourning the loss. He highlighted the Princess' legacy of public service and her advocacy for justice, human dignity, and women's rights. He stated, "The Philippines stands in solidarity with the people of Thailand in mourning this profound loss and in honoring the remarkable legacy of Her Royal Highness."

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was considered a potential heir to the throne and had extensive experience in public service and diplomacy. She worked in Thailand's justice system, including roles related to prosecution and legal reform, and served in diplomatic positions. In 2017, she was appointed as the goodwill ambassador for the rule of law in Southeast Asia by the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, focusing on issues affecting women in prisons and broader criminal justice reform.

Her academic background in law included studies in Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with advanced legal training at institutions such as Cornell University. Her lifelong dedication to public service and commitment to justice, human dignity, and women's rights leave an enduring legacy admired by both the Thai nation and the international community.