SALAHUDDIN UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL SURGERY

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has undergone surgery for brain haemorrhage at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here this morning.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar said he was informed by Salahuddin's bodyguard that the Amanah deputy president had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for further monitoring.

"The minister had a successful surgery this morning. He was admitted to the operating room at about 3.30 am from the emergency ward.

"I am not sure how long the surgery lasted but I was informed that the surgery was successful by his bodyguard at about 8 am," he told Bernama when contacted.

Mahfuz said Salahuddin was rushed to the hospital at about 10 pm last night after complaining of feeling unwell.

"He was supposed to attend a ‘ceramah’ (talk) programme with me, but did not do so after feeling unwell and was then rushed to the emergency ward. He had a quite busy schedule yesterday, maybe he was also tired," he added.

Earlier, the minister's press secretary Syakirin Husnal, in a statement, said Salahuddin was confirmed to have suffered a brain haemorrhage by specialist doctors.

Syakirin said Salahuddin was rushed to the hospital at 10.15 pm after experiencing nausea and vomiting.

