POLICE QUARTERS IN GERIK, KAMPAR, IPOH TO BE UPGRADED USING EXTRA ALLOCATION

The repair and maintenance of police quarters at the Gerik, Kampar and Ipoh district police headquarters will be given priority using the additional allocation announced by the government recently, said Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

He said the maintenance of other facilities such as lifts would also be given appropriate attention to provide a more conducive environment for police personnel and their families.

"We would like to thank the government for giving attention to matters concerning the welfare of PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) personnel.

“We have been given the allocation, and most of it will be used to repair quarters and lifts to give comfort to Perak police personnel so that they can continue serving with excellence,” he said.

He told reporters this after the “Kayuhan Mega Perpaduan PDRM Perak 2023” at Stadium Indera Mulia here today, which was attended by 1,700 participants comprising police personnel, members of the public and a team from Betong police in Thailand.

Mohd Yusri said he had also directed the Perak police logistics department head to identify other police quarters in the state which need urgent repairs and maintenance.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced an additional allocation of RM150 million for the maintenance of facilities of agencies under the Home Ministry, including PDRM.

The government has also announced an additional allocation of RM200 million for the repair and maintenance of quarters of armed forces personnel throughout the country.

In Budget 2023, the government allocated more RM500 million for the maintenance of armed forces family quarters and repair of quarters and other facilities under the Home Ministry

Source: BERNAMA News Agency