The son-in-law was arrested and brutally shot his mother-in-law to death, claiming revenge for being insulted.

Sisaket, The son-in-law has been arrested and shot his mother-in-law, seriously injuring her before dying at the hospital. Claiming revenge on his wife's family Looks down on women. Progress in the case of police officers at Prue Yai Police Station, Khukhan District, Sisaket Province, receiving a report of an assailant shooting Mrs. Wandee, age 67, a resident of Sisaket Province, in front of her house. He was seriously injured and died while being taken to Khukhan Hospital yesterday (March 1). The perpetrator was Mr. Nikhom, age 54, his son-in-law. After the incident he fled into the forest in the Phanom Dong Rak mountain range. Adjacent to the Thai-Cambodian border Recently, today, reporters traveled to the scene of the incident. Found piles of ashes left by villagers and relatives. Place the pile at the spot where Mrs. Wandee died, which is considered a ceremony. Tell the prince of the forest to help him quickly catch the culprit, Nang Bai, the deceased's neighbor. Told that when the incident happened, h e was sitting at home. A loud sound similar to a gunshot was fired 1 time from the deceased's house. So hurriedly ran to see. It was found that a man resembling the deceased's son-in-law ran out of the house. Then rode a motorcycle and fled. When he went to look at the front of the house, he found the body of Mrs. Wandee lying motionless with a gunshot wound. The bullet lodged in his neck and blood flowed to the ground. Breathing heavily So he hurriedly shouted and asked for help from the villagers. Mr. Thanasak son of the deceased Told you that earlier, your younger sister called to say that Mr. Nikhom (the perpetrator) had threatened to kill his mother. and another brother-in-law Including killing yourself. Because they claimed to be dissatisfied with their family's disrespect, in fact, their family had never looked down on the perpetrator. After being threatened He felt unsafe. Therefore, he traveled to report the matter and recorded it as evidence at Prue Yai Police Station on the afternoon of March 1. L ater that same evening, Mr. Nikhom, the perpetrator, actually came and shot his mother in the house. Normally, there were three people living at home after the incident, namely, his mother, the deceased, his nephew, and himself, but during the time of the incident, his mother was home alone. There is no one with me. So there was no one to help. However, he refused to forgive the actions of the perpetrator. I want the perpetrator to receive his life's karma in exchange for his life. Most recently, the police from Prue Yai Police Station and the Sisaket Provincial Investigation Team Able to arrest Mr. Nikhom The cruel son-in-law who caused the incident has been punished. After spreading out the carpet They searched the forest for more than 6 hours and found the suspect hiding under rocks. The officer then showed up to arrest him and presented an arrest warrant to the Sisaket Provincial Court. on charges of intentionally killing another person and carry firearms Then he was detained and taken to point out where the gun was dumped. Which is about 1 kilometer from the arrest point. The suspect left the firearm and clothes in a rock hole about 1.5 meters deep. From the investigation, Mr. Nikhom confessed that He was the person who actually used a firearm to shoot the mother-in-law. Claimed to be angry at being insulted by his wife's family and called poor. No head and toes Previously, he was ordained as a monk. The woman came to persuade him to quit being a monk. Having lived together as husband and wife with the deceased daughter for only 3 months, she began to speak insultingly about nothing every day. Give yourself just 3 months' chance, who will be able to stand up? So I kept the symptoms in my heart. Until a few days ago His wife broke up with him, so he became angry and became angry. He grabbed a hand-made Thai handgun that he had bought from someone in the neighborhood 4-5 months ago and shot his mother-in-law until she died. Which is the reason for breaking up with his wife It was because my mother-in-law told me to break up with her. He believed his mother. So he threatened to kill his whole family. because of anger However, after committing the crime He admits all wrongdoing. I would like to admit my sole fault. Source: Thai News Agency