The Prime Minister is happy for the people of Roi Et. Warm welcome Satisfied with water management

Roi Et, The Prime Minister meets Roi Et residents. Glad to receive a warm welcome. Satisfied with good water management Revealing that the end of the year will come again. Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Continue traveling by car, registration number JT 101, Bangkok. Monitor water management in the area At the water delivery and maintenance project of Chi Klang, Phra That Subdistrict, Chiang Khwan District Roi Et Province, with Mr. Songphon Jaikrim, Governor of Roi Et Province, along with Roi Et MPs from the Pheu Thai Party, welcoming Mr. Chalad Khamchuang, Ms. Jiraporn Sinthuprai, and Ms. Chayapa Sinthuprai. Nikhom Bunwiset, party list MP, and Ms. Prapa Hengpaiboon, Kalasin MP, Bhumjaithai Party. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister received a briefing on the water situation. that were adequately managed and asked the government to help with 4 projects with an estimated budget of 212 million baht, including the community water pumping project The Monkey Cheek Project, the water bar rier project, and the project to increase drainage efficiency, with the Prime Minister praising the good water management. Where the water doesn't flood. But if nature is cruel Is management possible? However, if we can manage it well, it will be beneficial, so we would like to ask the MP as well. The province has also requested a solar-powered artesian well. that will be beneficial to farmers The Prime Minister then met the people who came to welcome him and tie the loincloth to them. Ready to embrace the Prime Minister At one point, a grandmother gave a banana to the Prime Minister. At the same time, a little child hugged the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister then opened his arms and pulled him into an embrace, and the people also said that they were very happy that the Prime Minister had come to the area again. And I'm glad to see the real one. Mr. Settha told the people that Today we came to see projects related to water systems in Roi Et Province, both in this district and other districts. What needs are there in order to allocate the budget in the area? Today the Minister of Transport also came, as well as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. and the Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department. During the past year, water management was considered reasonably well managed. No flooding, no drought. Farmers can farm This year the water should be OK. However, we still have to rely on nature to determine how much rain will fall. which he has informed the Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department that it is a matter of paying attention to managing the appropriate amount of water It is important for our fellow farmers to have sufficient water to use for cultivation. Today there will be 5-6 projects presented. Some projects have already been approved, whether they are water barriers or water pumps. or anything related to the irrigation system, this government gives importance Glad to be here today. And at the end of this year or early next year, they wil l likely come back again to see the progress that has been allocated to various projects. I repeat, I'm happy today. And it was very warm to come and meet with the brothers and sisters of Big Father and Big Mother in Roi Et Province again. Source: Thai News Agency