‘TEMU ANWAR’ IS TO SHARE NATION’S DIRECTION, NOTHING TO DO WITH STATE POLLS – MOHAMED KHALED

The ‘Temu Anwar’ programme, which involved Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim meeting the students of several universities recently, is aimed at sharing the country’s direction as well as to encourage students and instil values that could help in nation building.

Refuting opposition allegations that the programme was purportedly an open political campaign held in universities, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said it had nothing to do with the upcoming six-state elections on August 12.

On the other hand, the Kota Tinggi MP said that Anwar was the only prime minister who cared greatly about students and young people.

“When you listen to his speeches, he wants the students to have critical thinking and also be creative. He wants them to think rationally rather than getting obsessed.

“I would say the same things to students because the nation’s future depends on how we nurture them.

“It is not just about physical strength but also about mental and spiritual strength. These are the three important aspects we want to achieve in line with Malaysia MADANI concept,” he told reporters at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tan Sri Jaafar Albar, here today.

He was commenting on the statements by a few parties who wanted the Tambun MP to stop the ‘Temu Anwar’ programme and fully focus on dealing with the hardships faced by the people and developing the economy instead.

Earlier today, Mohamed Khaled launched the UPSI Smarthome Schooling@Johor programme at the school, a tuition programme which focuses on the five core subjects of the school curriculum.

Its objective is to improve the quality of education for B40 students sitting for the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination.

The tuition programme will be carried out from August 1 to 22 and involve six schools in Kota Tinggi.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency