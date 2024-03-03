Tams stay unbeaten, Falcons blast Warriors in UAAP men’s volleyball

MANILA: Far Eastern University (FEU) pulled off a come-from-behind 28-26, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12 win over University of Santo Tomas to stay unbeaten and keep the lead in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. The Tamaraws, powered by rookie Andre Delicana's 18 points and two blocks, now sport a 4-0 slate. The Tigers lost their second straight and tied the Adamson University Falcons and Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles for fifth at 2-2. Earlier, Adamson kept University of the East (UE) winless with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 victory. The Red Warriors tried to extend the match after back to back-to-back hits by Steve Aligayon and Joshua Pozas tied the score at 23-all. But the Falcons countered with a powerful spike by Jude Christian Aguilar and a solid block by Francis Casas to wrap up the match in 79 minutes. Aguilar delivered 14 points, four blocks and five digs while Casas also had 14 points to go with three blocks for Adamson. Rookie Joel Menor contri buted 11 spikes, one ace, seven excellent receptions, and five digs. 'We learned from our previous losses against La Salle and NU so that was our motivation to improve more, which materialized in this game," Adamson coach George Pascua said. Joshua Pozas made six spikes and four blocks for the Red Warriors, who have yet to win after four matches. John Steve Aligaynon scored all his six points in the first set, while skipper John Paul Mangahis added five points and 13 excellent receptions. UE will meet De La Salle University on Wednesday while FEU and Adamson collide on Saturday. Source: Philippines News Agency