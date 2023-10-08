Taguig rewards over 6K teachers with tablets

Around 6,700 public school teachers in Taguig received tablets, complete with keyboards and pens, in celebration of National Teachers' Month. A total of 49 principals, 52 teacher presidents and Department of Education School Division Superintendents received their gadgets Friday at Taguig Convention Center, according to a news release Sunday. Other tablet sets were delivered in schools. The tablets are expected to aid public school educators in the city in drafting lesson plans, making recording of student grades seamless, and enhancing overall teaching experience, the city government said. "The City of Taguig will always be dedicated to help contribute to your professional development as each of you play a pivotal role in what makes our city transformative, lively, and caring," Mayor Lani Cayetano said. Meanwhile, the city government also announced on Sunday that some 2,000 residents of Barangay West Rembo benefited from 'Love Caravan,' a mobile health center that provides easy medical access. The mobile health center will make the rounds in EMBO (Enlisted Men's Barrio) barangays in the coming weeks, the news release said. The schedules of the Taguig Love Caravan are posted regularly on the I Love Taguig Facebook page.

Source: Philippines News Agency