Spokesperson for the Energy Minister denies 3 energy gurus

Bangkok, Spokesperson for the Energy Minister refutes 3 energy gurus, confirming they will not adjust the Pool Gas formula even though it affects the country's competitiveness. Mr. Phongphon Yodmuangcharoen Spokesperson for the Minister of Energy mentioned "5 Energy Policy Concerns" from 3 economic and energy gurus that the debt of the Fuel Fund is currently over 90 billion baht because it supports the price of diesel and cooking gas ( LPG) including hundreds of billions of baht in debt from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand arising from the fixing of electricity prices. It is understood that Mr. Peeraphan Saleerathaviphak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, does not like the approach. 'Pay first, pay back later' is the only measure that can reduce people's suffering in the short term. under the existing energy structure In the long term, the Ministry is pushing for rooftop solar in the public sector. Loosen restrictions to allow people to have self-reliant electricity, oil laws fo r farmers and low-income earners are drafting laws, dismantling the oil fund system. that puts the debt burden on the state These things will definitely change the landscape of Thai energy structure permanently. As for the issues related to the environment Regarding how serious the Ministry is about reducing PM 2.5 smoke, Mr. Phongphon answered as one of 'Commissioner of the Act Clean air' confirms the Ministry of Energy is very serious. Has announced the use of Euro 5 standard oil that reduces PM 2.5 emissions since the beginning of January 2024. As for the issue of higher costs and the need to increase the price of oil. It is likely to be during the period when the Ministry is discussing negotiations with oil refiners. In addition, together with the Ministry of Industry Promoting EV3.5 vehicles, reducing the use of radial energy vehicles, and promoting Utility Green Tariff, green electricity for widespread use in the Thai industrial sector. 'Don't judge that the price of oil will be reduced. Then we won't take environmental problems seriously. Each part is different. As for the part that says Pool Gas (average gas price + imported gas), most people are not familiar with it. I have to tell all the people who use energy that Recipe that Minister Peeraphan The adjustment was made through a resolution approved by the February 2023 at the end of December 2023. It has created enormous benefits for people who use electricity throughout the country. Because of the introduction of cheap natural gas quotas from the Gulf of Thailand that had been given to private petrochemical companies Let it be used for household cooking gas first. The private sector will have to buy more expensive Pool Gas prices, but the cost of producing electricity for Thai people will be permanently reduced by 18 satang/unit if you think about the entire nation. with natural resources in Thailand I think this matter benefits the people who are the real owners. It's better than supporting a few large private companies. Therefore, we should not have to change the formula back,' Mr. Phongphon stated. Mr. Phongphon stated Thank you for the useful advice. I understand that all three of them have good intentions for the administration of the country. I understand that the Minister and the Ministry of Energy I was not complacent. Create work to make the energy structure fair, sustainable, and stable. Let it be evident Yesterday (March 1, 2024), M.R. Pridiyathorn Devakul, former Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Narongchai Akrasanee, former Minister of Energy, and Mr. Kurujit Nakorntharap, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy has written a letter to the Prime Minister To express concern about the damage that will happen to the national economy. from the government-driven energy policy To be aware of the impending damage, including 5 issues. Source: Thai News Agency