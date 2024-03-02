Speed ??up construction of fire protection lines in Phu Sanao forest.

Loei, Fire breaks out in the Phu Sanao forest, Phu Hin Kong, Loei Province. Soldiers from the 28th Military Circle and more than 100 officers walk to build a fire line. There was a fire in the Phu Sanao and Phu Hin Kong forests behind the 28th Army District, which is the boundary area of ??Na Kham Subdistrict. and Si Song Rak Subdistrict, Mueang District, Loei Province by the Si Song Rak Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Kamnan, Village Headman of Village No. 10, Ban Khok Sawang, along with the people of Ban Khok Sawang, Kamnan, Na Kham Subdistrict, local leaders, 28th Army Region, 21st Ranger Regiment, 8th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion. A total of approximately 100 soldiers had to walk in to create a fire line. The entire area is mountainous. The fire had spread from the top of the mountain down. Officials had to walk up to build a fire line. Prevent fire from spreading downwards. which the operation must be quite difficult Because it is a steep mountain Bamboo forest area mixed deciduous forest that have dry branches and leaves that are easily flammable Must be careful The damage at this time cannot be assessed. Source: Thai News Agency